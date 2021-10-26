Left Menu

U.S. says to pursue dialogue with Turkey on any disagreements

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 00:41 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it believed it was best to pursue dialogue with Turkey after Ankara and the West defused a diplomatic crisis sparked by the Turkish president's call for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors, including the U.S. envoy.

"The Biden administration seeks cooperation with Turkey on common priorities and, as with any NATO ally, we will continue to engage in dialogue to address any disagreements," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We believe the best way forward is through cooperation on issues of mutual interests."

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

