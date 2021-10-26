U.S. says to pursue dialogue with Turkey on any disagreements
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it believed it was best to pursue dialogue with Turkey after Ankara and the West defused a diplomatic crisis sparked by the Turkish president's call for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors, including the U.S. envoy.
"The Biden administration seeks cooperation with Turkey on common priorities and, as with any NATO ally, we will continue to engage in dialogue to address any disagreements," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We believe the best way forward is through cooperation on issues of mutual interests."
(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. State Department
- Ankara
- Turkey
- Turkish
- NATO
- Simon Lewis
- U.S.
- Ned Price
- State Department
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera released by RCB ahead of Eliminator, to join national team
Serbia not to join NATO, will not support sanctions on Russia: Internal Affairs Minister
1 Turkish officer dead, 3 wounded in shelling in Northern Syria
Qualifiers and Eliminators are terms coined to create more pressure, says Kohli
IPL 2021: My game plan won't change much for Eliminator, says AB de Villiers