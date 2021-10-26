Sudan info ministry says the military's actions are a crime
Sudan's information ministry said on Monday that the transitional constitution gives only the prime minister the right to declare state of emergency and that the military's actions are a crime.
The ministry added, on its Facebook page, that the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is still the legitimate transitional authority.
The ministry also said the government welcomed the positions taken by the U.N. Secretary-General, the African Union, and the Arab League, lauding what it described as their rejection of a military coup.
