Sudanese opposition coalition calls for peaceful escalation against military takeover

Sudan's main opposition coalition called on Monday for a peaceful escalation to overthrow a military takeover of government, it said on Twitter.

The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance said it will use all forms of peaceful revolutionary escalation, including demonstrations, the blocking of streets and total civil disobedience, adding that arrangements are under way to fill the streets with "unprecedented gatherings" of protesters.

