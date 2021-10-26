Left Menu

U.N. Security Council likely to talk Sudan on Tuesday -diplomats

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 02:28 IST
The U.N. Security Council is likely to discuss Sudan behind closed-doors on Tuesday after Britain, Ireland, Norway, the United States, Estonia and France requested the 15-member body meet, diplomats said.

Sudan's military seized power on Monday, dissolving a transitional government that had been set up to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

