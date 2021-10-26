U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to UK, Italy for climate talks
The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, will travel to London on Oct. 26 to continue talks with counterparts from China on efforts to address the climate crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
Kerry will then travel to Rome on Oct. 30 to join President Joe Biden for the G20 leaders' summit. On Nov. 1, Kerry will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 global climate conference.
