ASEAN leaders summit begins without Myanmar representative
Reuters | Bandar Seri Begawan | Updated: 26-10-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 06:39 IST
A summit of Southeast Asian leaders started in Brunei on Tuesday without a representative of military-ruled Myanmar at the virtual meeting.
Myanmar's junta late on Monday signaled that it would not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit unless it could send a member of its top leadership.
