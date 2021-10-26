China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 06:55 IST
China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a readout from China's commerce ministry.
Both sides said it was important for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies, according to the readout.
