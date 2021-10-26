Left Menu

One person apprehended for firing upon police in Delhi's Madhu Vihar

Delhi Police on Monday apprehended one person involved in an incident of firing upon the police that took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Madhu Vihar police station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 07:22 IST
Delhi Police on Monday apprehended one person involved in an incident of firing upon the police that took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Madhu Vihar police station. As per the police, some persons involved in cow slaughtering fired upon the police party when they intercepted them and hit their bike too while fleeing.

Faizan (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, was one of those allegedly involved in the incident and was apprehended within 36 hours of the occurrence of the incident by the Special Staff of Delhi Police's East District. Police has seized a Honda City car from the possession of the accused and efforts are being made to nab the other persons involved in the incident. (ANI)

