Left Menu

Delhi police arrests 2 including minor for stealing bikes, mobile phones

Delhi police on Sunday arrested two people including a minor at Delhi's Mohan Garden for snatching and stealing mobile phones and bikes respectively, said police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 07:30 IST
Delhi police arrests 2 including minor for stealing bikes, mobile phones
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police on Sunday arrested two people including a minor at Delhi's Mohan Garden for snatching and stealing mobile phones and bikes respectively, said police. The police recovered two stolen bikes and four mobile phones from their possession, added police.

The accused have been identified as Alok (23) and is on parole while the minor (17) is a Haryanavi singer and has two previous involvements in heinous crimes, as per the police. According to the police, in one such incident on October 21, 2021, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Mohan Garden.

A team has been constituted under the leadership of Inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Garden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021