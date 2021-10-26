Delhi police arrests 2 including minor for stealing bikes, mobile phones

Delhi police on Sunday arrested two people including a minor at Delhi's Mohan Garden for snatching and stealing mobile phones and bikes respectively, said police. The police recovered two stolen bikes and four mobile phones from their possession, added police.

The accused have been identified as Alok (23) and is on parole while the minor (17) is a Haryanavi singer and has two previous involvements in heinous crimes, as per the police. According to the police, in one such incident on October 21, 2021, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a woman at Mohan Garden.

A team has been constituted under the leadership of Inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Garden. (ANI)

