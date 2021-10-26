Left Menu

Biden set to nominate Rosenworcel for new term at telecoms regulator - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate the acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission to serve another term and designate her as the permanent chair, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters. Biden tapped Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in January to serve as the acting chair of the five-member telecoms regulator, which currently has one vacancy and is divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans.

US President Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Biden tapped Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in January to serve as the acting chair of the five-member telecoms regulator, which currently has one vacancy and is divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans. Biden has waited more than nine months to make nominations for the FCC, which has not been able to address some issues because it is deadlocked between the parties.

Rosenworcel and her staff did not respond to requests for comment late Monday on the announcement expected as soon as Tuesday. Without a new term, Rosenworcel would need to leave the FCC at the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

