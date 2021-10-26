Myanmar crucial test for ASEAN's international credibility - Thai PM

The situation in military-ruled Myanmar is a test of the ability of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to solve problems within its own region, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan Ocha told a leaders summit on Tuesday.

ASEAN's constructive role with Myanmar is of paramount importance and will have bearing on the bloc's international credibility, Prayuth said, according to his office. Myanmar was not present at the summit after ASEAN excluded the junta leader.

