Man sentenced to three years in jail for opening fire at police team

A court here has sentenced a man to three years' imprisonment for opening fire at a police team in the district in 2018.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on the convict Hasan Ahmad on Monday.

According to government lawyer Kuldeep Kumar, Ahmad had opened fire when he was intercepted for checking by a police team in Budhana police station area.

