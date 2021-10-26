Left Menu

3 arrested for stealing from donation box of shrine, vandalism: Police

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing from the donation box of a shrine, besides indulging in vandalism in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

Total Rs 3,200 was stolen from the donation box of Hazrat Karim Shah Mazar Sharif on October 21, they said.

Those arrested were Sanjar Hajjam (21), Farooque Hajjam (23), and Raja Kumar (26), they said.

They also indulged in vandalism in the premises of the shrine, police said.

The arrests were made on Monday after a thorough investigation, they said.

On October 22, a similar incident happened at a temple in the area, police said, adding that an investigation into it is underway.

