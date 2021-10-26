Grenade attack in J-K, six civilians injured
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:21 IST
At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. ''At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on roadside,'' a police official said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
