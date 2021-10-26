Left Menu

Lawyer shot dead in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:26 IST
Lawyer shot dead in Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified assailant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night and the deceased lawyer has been identified as Ilahabas village resident Nishant, aged around 30 years, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Harish Chander, said the local Phase 2 police station officials were alerted that the lawyer was admitted to a hospital with gun shot wounds.

"As it has emerged during initial probe, he died of gun shot injuries," Chander said.

He said the police have contacted the deceased's family and visited the incident site for investigation.

"It emerged during initial probe that Nishant had a property-related dispute with some relatives since a long time. His sister also had a dispute with her in-laws. These two angles are being probed in detail," the DCP said.

He said an FIR has been lodged and four police teams have been formed to crack the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021