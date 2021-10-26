All telecommunications interrupted in Sudan - al-Hadath TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 11:43 IST
All telecommunications were interrupted in Sudan, the Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Hadath television channel said on Tuesday, a day after the country's military seized power in a coup.
There was no official confirmation of the communications blackout.
