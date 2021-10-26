ASEAN was ready to receive Myanmar representative at summit, Indonesia says

A summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had prepared for Myanmar to have a representative at its virtual summit on Tuesday, but its junta opted not to have one attend, Indonesia's foreign minister said.

"Myanmar has been invited on a non-political level, but until the summit, Myanmar did not deliver its representative ... The screen was prepared. Myanmar is an ASEAN member," Retno Marsudi said.

