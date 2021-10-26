Left Menu

Cambodia jails activists who urged release of top trade unionist

A court in the capital Phnom Penh sentenced the 10 activists, who had been demonstrating in support of border activist and trade unionist Rong Chhun, to 20 months in prison, a defense lawyer and a rights group said. Last year, the government accused Rong Chhun of saying Cambodian farmers had lost land to Vietnam in a border post demarcation, and that Vietnamese authorities had evicted Cambodian villagers.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:13 IST
Cambodia jails activists who urged release of top trade unionist
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Cambodia imprisoned 10 activists on Tuesday for demonstrating in support of a prominent union leader who was jailed in August over accusations he falsely claimed that land in the Southeast Asian country had been ceded to neighboring Vietnam.

Cambodia has for centuries fretted about territorial encroachments by Vietnam to the east and Thailand to the west. The issue is highly emotive and many Cambodians are suspicious and resentful of both neighbors. A court in the capital Phnom Penh sentenced the 10 activists, who had been demonstrating in support of border activist and trade unionist Rong Chhun, to 20 months in prison, a defense lawyer and a rights group said.

Last year, the government accused Rong Chhun of saying Cambodian farmers had lost land to Vietnam in a border post demarcation, and that Vietnamese authorities had evicted Cambodian villagers. Rong Chhun has denied making the remarks or stirring up trouble. He was sentenced to two years in prison this August.

The activists were arrested in August and September last year and will be placed under probation for two years upon their release, rights group Licadho said in a statement. Their sentencing comes amid a broad crackdown in Cambodia on the opposition, civil society, and the media that began in the run-up to a 2018 election.

"The trial mostly consisted of the activists being asked if they had obtained prior permission to gather, and if they had someone from outside the country encouraging or paying them to engage in the peaceful calls for Rong Chhun's release," Licadho said. The activists were also fined $500 each, according to Sam Chamroeun, one of the group's defense lawyers.

"I and my clients can't accept this verdict and I will discuss with them whether or not to appeal," he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021