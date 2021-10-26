Left Menu

Elderly couple found murdered in Guwahati home

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:44 IST
Elderly couple found murdered in Guwahati home
An elderly couple was found murdered on Tuesday in their home in Guwahati's Beltola area, police said.

It is suspected that robbers broke into the house through a window in the early hours and killed the couple with sharp weapons in their bedroom, they said.

The couple has two daughters, both of whom live outside the state, police said.

A forensic team and a sniffer dog visited the spot after the bodies were found, they said.

A CID team also visited the house.

''We have brought the caretaker of the couple and his wife to the police station for questioning. We are investigating all angles and it is too early to speculate anything,” a police officer said.

''We are trying to ascertain if any valuables or cash is missing from the house,'' he added.

