Left Menu

India-Pak match: 6 detained in J-K after video showing raising of derogatory slogans goes viral

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:48 IST
India-Pak match: 6 detained in J-K after video showing raising of derogatory slogans goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

Six people have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police after a video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons in Samba district, following a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The video triggered widespread protests by various social organisation in Samba district.

The video shows over two dozen people belonging to a particular community celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team against India, and raising objectionable slogans on Sunday night.

''Six people have been detained in this regard and investigation is going on,” Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

A police officer said an FIR has been registered.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said the detained people are being questioned regarding the incident. More people may be called for questioning, he said.

Videos of medical students raising pro-Pakistan slogans at their hostels had also gone viral on social media recently.

PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021