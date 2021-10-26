Left Menu

Kerala govt's priority is to set up special courts to try crimes against women: CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 12:54 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government's priority is to open special courts to try cases related to crimes against women and children and has no plan as of now to set up any other new court in the state.

He was replying to a submission in the state Assembly raised by legislator Xavier Chittilappilly on the setting up of new courts in the southern state.

The Wadakkanchery sub-court has been included as third in the priority list for setting up new courts, he added.

''The government has taken no decision at present on the setting up of new courts. Considering the present circumstances, priority is given to start special courts to try cases related to crimes against women and children,'' Vijayan said.

Once they are ready, the government would look into the setting up of other news courts, the Chief Minister added.

