Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. ''At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on roadside,'' a police official said.

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

