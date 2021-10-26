Left Menu

Fly-by-night tour operator lands in police net

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:16 IST
Fly-by-night tour operator lands in police net
A fly-by-night tour operator who duped many wannabe wanderers with his firm, finally landed in the police custody on Tuesday.

According to Police, Prashanth B had introduced network marketing in his tour business where he offered up to 25 per cent share of profit to its members who brought in more people to join as members in his company, Royal Dream To Fly Private Ltd.

He used to show lucrative tourist plans with an earning prospect to its members and would then flee after collecting money.

The Chandra Layout police had first registered a case against Prashanth but leaving no trace of evidences he made good his escape.

He again set up business in the posh Girinagar in the city, duped people and shut shop. A case was registered following complaints by his victims, they said.

However, Prashanth ran out of luck when he recently opened an office in Visvesvaraya Layout and the police got a whiff of him.

The economic offence wing of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru finally nabbed him and got a case registered against him at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.

