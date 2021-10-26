Left Menu

Govt forcibly retires five CBI officers, senior advocate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:48 IST
The central government has compulsorily retired five CBI officers and a senior public prosecutor, sources said on Tuesday.

The officers and the advocate were removed in public interest under clause 56 (j) of Fundamental Rules, they said.

The clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules gives absolute right to the government to retire any government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such a notice.

