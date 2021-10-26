Left Menu

SC to pronounce order on Wed on pleas seeking independent probe into Pegasus snooping matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:53 IST
SC to pronounce order on Wed on pleas seeking independent probe into Pegasus snooping matter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had reserved order on September 13, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021