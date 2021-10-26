Left Menu

Congress MLA's son accused of rape arrested near MP's Ujjain

Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, was on Tuesday arrested over the charges of rape after remaining absconding for six months to evade his arrest, informed the police.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:06 IST
Congress MLA's son accused of rape arrested near MP's Ujjain
Congress MLA son arrested on the charges of Rape (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, was on Tuesday arrested over the charges of rape after remaining absconding for six months to evade his arrest, informed the police. Karan is a son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal who represents Badnagar constituency in Ujjain district.

The police had declared a reward amount of Rs 25,000 in an attempt to nab him. He was arrested near the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs acquired by the police. Early morning, a team of Crime Branch reached Ujjain in search of Karan, from where he was tracked to a location near Maksi Road. After spotting his car on the basis of the number plate, he was arrested, said Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station

"It was joint operation conducted by by the Indore Women Police Station and Crime Branch," added Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021