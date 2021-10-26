Left Menu

SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Pegasus spyware case

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on petitions that have sought an independent court-monitored probe into the alleged Pegasus spyware case.

26-10-2021
The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on petitions that have sought an independent court-monitored probe into the alleged Pegasus spyware case. There are many pleas filed before the top court by senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) and advocate ML Sharma, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shatakshi, who are reported to be on the potential list of snoop targets of Pegasus spyware, had also approached the top court along with The Editors Guild of India (EGI) among others. The pleas sought inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the top court to investigate the alleged snooping.

The plea said that the targeted surveillance using military-grade spyware is an unacceptable violation of the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19 and 21 by the Supreme Court in the KS Puttaswamy case (2017). (ANI)

