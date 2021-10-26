Left Menu

CBI arrests 3 Customs officials, including inspector in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation recently held two Custom officials and a havildar, who was on deputation, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for not cancelling a bail order of an NRI, who was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, the CBI said on Tuesday.

26-10-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation recently held two Custom officials and a havildar, who was on deputation, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for not cancelling a bail order of an NRI, who was arrested for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, the CBI said on Tuesday. The complainant, Mir Asghar Ali, a resident of Yakutpura in Hyderabad complained to CBI against Inspector Krishan Pal, Superintendent of Customs (Prevention) Suresh and Havildar Sundar for demanding bribe. They all are posted at Customs Commissionerate, GST Bhavan in Hyderabad.

On April 29, Mir Asghar Ali was arrested by Hyderabad customs officials when he arrived from Dubai on the suspicion of smuggling gold. A case was registered and he was sent to jail. Later, he came out on bail. The three officials have reportedly reiterated their demand for a bribe of Rs. 20,000 to the complainant for not cancelling the bail order. When the complainant has shown his inability to pay, it was negotiated to Rs 10,000. The suspect officials have directed the complainant to visit them on October 25 along with the bribe amount.

"Verification also revealed that all the three suspect officials had a bad reputation and were frequently involved in accepting illegal gratification from the persons involved in customs cases for doing undue favours such as not recommending for cancellation of bail orders, etc. The Verification corroborated the contents of the complaint made by the complainant and revealed the commission of an offence punishable under the Prevention of corruption act by conspiring among themselves and demanding undue advantage to perform their duty dishonestly and forbearing of their duty," said a CBI FIR. (ANI)

