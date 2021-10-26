Dutch appeals court: Crimean gold artefacts awarded to Ukrainian state
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a collection of ancient Crimean gold artefacts, claimed by Ukraine and museums in the Russian-annexed territory, should be returned to the Ukrainian state.
The pieces, including a solid gold Scythian helmet and a golden neck ornament each weighing more than a kilogramme, were on display in the Netherlands when Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey and Russia: Are they rivals or cooperating competitors?
Serbia not to join NATO, will not support sanctions on Russia: Internal Affairs Minister
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high
Russia's Navalny says his prison status changed to "terrorist"