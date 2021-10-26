Dutch appeals court: Crimean gold artefacts awarded to Ukrainian state

A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a collection of ancient Crimean gold artefacts, claimed by Ukraine and museums in the Russian-annexed territory, should be returned to the Ukrainian state.

The pieces, including a solid gold Scythian helmet and a golden neck ornament each weighing more than a kilogramme, were on display in the Netherlands when Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

