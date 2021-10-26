Egypt has wheat reserves sufficient for 6 months - cabinet
26-10-2021
Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.
Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer.
