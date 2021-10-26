Left Menu

UK lawmaker should be suspended over 'egregious' paid lobbying - watchdog

The government should put forward a motion to debate this suspension within five sitting days, the committee said. The committee said the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found Paterson had made several approaches to the Food Standards Agency related to clinical diagnostics company Randox, and meat products firm Lynn's Country Foods.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:27 IST
UK lawmaker should be suspended over 'egregious' paid lobbying - watchdog
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British lawmaker and former senior minister faces being suspended from parliament for 30 days after parliament's standards committee found him guilty of a serious breach of rules on paid advocacy. The Committee on Standards said Owen Paterson, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, repeatedly used his position to promote two companies, who together paid him nearly three times his annual parliamentary salary.

"The Committee found that Mr Paterson's actions were an egregious case of paid advocacy, that he repeatedly used his privileged position to benefit two companies for whom he was a paid consultant, and that this has brought the House into disrepute," it said in a statement, recommending Paterson be suspended for 30 sitting days. The government should put forward a motion to debate this suspension within five sitting days, the committee said.

The committee said the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found Paterson had made several approaches to the Food Standards Agency related to clinical diagnostics company Randox, and meat products firm Lynn's Country Foods. He also failed to declare his interest in the companies on several occasions, used his parliamentary office for business meetings and sent letters related to his business interests on House of Commons headed notepaper, it said.

The committee noted that while there was no immediate financial benefit to Randox or Lynn's, Paterson's approaches could have resulted in significant long term benefits and secured meetings that would not otherwise have been available. Paterson, who says the stress of the investigation played a major role in his wife's suicide last year, disputes the findings. He said he was raising issues of public health, including contaminated food, and this is within the rules. The committee rejected this.

"I am quite clear that I acted properly, honestly and within the rules," he said in a statement. A 30-day suspension would automatically trigger a recall petition which, if signed by 10% of voters in Paterson's electoral district, would mean he has to put himself forward for re-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021