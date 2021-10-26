Left Menu

Mandaviya to meet Health Ministers of States/UTs tomorrow over ramping up of vaccine administration: Govt Sources

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with Health Ministers of states and union territories on Wednesday regarding ramping up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, said government sources on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:33 IST
Mandaviya to meet Health Ministers of States/UTs tomorrow over ramping up of vaccine administration: Govt Sources
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with Health Ministers of states and union territories on Wednesday regarding ramping up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, said government sources on Tuesday.

The Union Health Minister will also discuss with the Health Ministers about PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission during the meet. Meanwhile, the Centre today urged the states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after their interval period gets over.

Mandaviya in tomorrow's meeting will also discuss the delay in administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. Sources told ANI that the country has in stock 11 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses of Covishield and Covaxin. But more than 10 crore people still haven't taken their second dose, said sources.

The states and union territories have been urged to improve the momentum of vaccination and accelerate its coverage as the country moves forward to vaccinate with the target to vaccinate the eligible population by end of the year. India has covered 76 per cent of the eligible population for the first dose.

"So far, 71.24 crore first doses, covering 76 per cent of the eligible population, and 30.06 crore second doses, covering 32 per cent of the eligible population, have been administered the Covid vaccines," said the health ministry earlier in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021