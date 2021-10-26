Russia calls for restraint in Sudan after coup, unrest

Russia is concerned with the situation in Sudan and urges all parties to exercise restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, after a military coup and unrest.

"The people of Sudan must resolve the situation in the country on their own and we wish for this to happen as quickly as possible and without any loss of human lives," Peskov told a briefing.

