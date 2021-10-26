Deposed Sudan PM and cabinet members' whereabouts still unknown - ministry

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his missing cabinet members are still being held in an unknown location, the foreign minister of Sudan's ousted government said in a message posted on the information ministry's official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The information ministry is one of the few government bodies still commenting on the situation in Sudan after Hamdok's detention following a military coup on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)