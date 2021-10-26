China's Xi will not attend Rome G20 summit in person - source
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not come to Rome for the summit of Group of 20 leaders to be held on Saturday and Sunday, a source close to the matter said.
China will be represented in Rome by its foreign minister while Xi will connect to the gathering remotely, the source said.
