UP govt to identify, promote a special product in each district: CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified and will promote special products in every district and will encourage the setting up of industries to create job opportunities for the youth. In his address at an event of the OBC summit organised by the BJP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The state government has identified and will promote products like locks of Aligarh, papad of Hapur, knives of Rampur, and bangles of Bareilly. The BJP government in the state decided to encourage industries to produce such items in large quantity and generate employment in the district itself. The BJP government has always cared about its people whereas the previous governments never worked for its citizens."

Referring to former chief minister Kalyan Singh, Adityanath said, "Kalyan Singh had always worked for the marginalized and backward class people. Drawing inspiration from him, the BJP MLAs and volunteers helped every citizen of the state during the COVID-19 period while the leaders from the other political parties were 'home quarantined'. He said that in the past four years, the UP government has built 43 lakh houses for the people of the state and 2 crore toilets. (ANI)

