Left Menu

Four held for peddling drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested four people for allegedly peddling drugs from the Dahisar area of the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:40 IST
Four held for peddling drugs in Mumbai
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested four people for allegedly peddling drugs from the Dahisar area of the city. As per information shared by the police, all the accused, which include two women, are residents of the Powai area in Mumbai.

"24 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1,44,00,000 was seized from the accused," the police said. "These drugs were brought from Rajasthan to Mumbai via road," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021