Ex-TN CM's assistant booked for cheating man promising govt job

PTI | Salem | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:01 IST
Ex-TN CM's assistant booked for cheating man promising govt job
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against the personal assistant of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for allegedly taking Rs.17 lakh bribe from a person on the promise of getting him a government job.

According to police, Tamilselvan from Neyveli had reportedly paid Rs.17 lakh for getting the job of an Assistant Engineer in government Transport Corporation to Mani, who failed to fulfill his promise.

When the man demanded the money back, Mani not only refused to return the amount but also reportedly threatened the victim. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police against Mani, a native of Poosaripatti in Salem district, and his friend Selvakumar, they said.

Based on the complaint, the Crime Branch registered a case under Sections 120 (B) and 420 on Monday and are investigating, they added.

