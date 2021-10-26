Left Menu

Maha: Truck crushes man to death

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:05 IST
Maha: Truck crushes man to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a truck while crossing a road in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Roshan Raju Kamble was crossing the road near the Mankapur Square on Monday morning when the driver of a concrete mixer truck reversed suddenly, crushing Kamble to death.

The truck driver, identified as Vinodkumar Ram Dhyan Singh (40), was arrested and booked for rash driving and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021