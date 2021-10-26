Imran Khan, Xi Jinping appeal to int'l community to send humanitarian, economic assistance to Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for the first time jointly appealed to the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which is facing acute shortage of essential supplies ahead of winter.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a telephonic conversation Prime Minister Khan had with President XI, the PM Office said in a statement here.

''The two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. They called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country," it said.

The two leaders spoke over the phone a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with the Taliban representatives in Qatar for a high-level meeting.

It also came a day ahead of the second meeting of the foreign ministers of the neighbours of Afghanistan in Tehran, Iran, which would be attended by both China and Pakistan.

In September, China had sent USD 31 million in aid, which included food and health supplies to the war-ravaged nation.

Similarly, Pakistan had also sent supplies such as cooking oil and medicines to its neighbour.

Currently, Afghanistan has around USD10 billion as foreign assets, mostly held in overseas accounts, which are frozen after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August.

