Maha: Man accused of raping mentally unwell woman attempts suicide

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:07 IST
A man accused of raping a mentally unwell woman in Deolapar area of Nagpur tried to end his life by consuming poison, a police official said on Tuesday.

Bandu Uikey (55), a resident of Ramtek tehsil who was booked for rape after a 25-year-old woman's mother lodged a complaint, has been hospitalised and his condition is stable, he said.

''As per the complaint, Uikey and the victim had taken cattle for grazing on August 20. He then raped the 25-year-old woman several times in the jungle near Navegaon village and also threatened her with dire consequences if she said anything about the ordeal to anyone. Her kin got to know when the victim got pregnant,'' he said.

After he was charged with rape, Uikey tried to consume poison on Monday and was rushed to hospital by kin, the official added.

