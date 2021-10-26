WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute, trade source says
The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a Geneva-based trade source said.
The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first attempt was blocked by China, the source added.
