President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of 4 countries

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted credentials from envoys of four countries, including Israel and Egypt, at a ceremony held in physical mode at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who presented their credentials are Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel, and Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"This was the first such event held in physical mode after the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four Ambassadors separately. The President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people, the statement said.

During his interactions, the President also highlighted the close bonds and the multifaceted relationship that India shared with their countries, it said.

Through the Ambassadors, Kovind also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships.

The Ambassadors present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the statement said.

