NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail application, says he can affect investigation process

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday opposed Aryan Khan's bail application and said that the agency needs time to unearth the international cruise ship drug racket because if Aryan is given bail, then he can affect the process of investigation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday opposed Aryan Khan's bail application and said that the agency needs time to unearth the international cruise ship drug racket because if Aryan is given bail, then he can affect the process of investigation. "There is an international drug racket going on and the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," said NCB in its affidavit.

Bombay High Court also asked police personnel to ensure the courtroom is decongested during the hearing of Aryan Khan's bail application today. He is allegedly involved in the Cruise Ship Drug case. Earlier today, Aryan Khan's lawyer filed a counter-affidavit in Bombay High Court stating that Aryan has no connection with Prabhakar Sail or his employer Kiran Gosavi, whose selfie went viral with him on social media, the affidavit stated.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

