Criminal arrested after encounter in Delhi's Dabri, pistol seized

Delhi Police arrested a criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Dabri area on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested a criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Dabri area on Tuesday. As per information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Suhail Khan. Around 6 previous cases are registered against Khan.

Arrest was made through a well-coordinated operation by Special Staff and Narcotics Team of Dwarka district. The accused fired at the police team and was hit in his foot after retaliatory firing by the police.

A pistol, three live rounds and a TVS Scooty was recovered from the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

