NDMC teachers protest over salary dues, other issues

A group of NDMC teachers Tuesday held a protest at the Civic Centre here with a slew of demands including the release of their pending salaries and financial assistance to the families of teachers who lost their lives in the fight against Covid.

Many teachers in the city who were put up on miscellaneous duties during the pandemic have lost their lives. On Tuesday, several North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) teachers held protest at its headquarters -- Civic Centre -- to press forth their demands.

''Our demands are release of the due salaries and arrears of a large number of employed teachers, due pensions of many retired teachers, release of Diwali bonus amount, and payment of DA and HRA, which has been halted since 2020,'' said Kuldeep Singh Khatri, the head of Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, which led the protest. The outfit has also demanded financial assistance to family members of teachers who have lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

''We have submitted a memorandum to the authorities with our demands,'' Khatri added.

There was no immediate response from the NDMC authorities.

