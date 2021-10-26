Thane Crime Branch constable booked for extortion

A constable attached to the Thane Crime Branch has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a businessman after threatening him with a fake case, an official said on Tuesday.

A Naupada police station official said constable Rajendra Patil allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from the businessman and then forcibly took away Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 on two occasions.

Patil was booked late Monday night under sections 384, 385 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, though he is yet to be arrested, the official added.

