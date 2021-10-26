Left Menu

People to face torture with extension of BSF jurisdiction: Mamata

I have already sent a letter to the PM on the issue, the CM added.On Monday, too, Banerjee had criticised this decision of the Centre and said that an attempt was being made to interfere in the federal structure of the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:56 IST
People to face torture with extension of BSF jurisdiction: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing her tirade against the Union government over its decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the move was meant to torture common people.

Banerjee also said that she respects the border guarding force for the job it undertakes, but condemns the ''intention'' behind extending its jurisdiction.

The BJP-led central government has amended the BSF Act to authorize the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

''In the garb of extending BSF's jurisdiction, people will be tortured. There was no need to do so, the BSF does not even have the authority to lodge an FIR,'' the CM said here during an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

She further stated that there was no problem anywhere in the bordering areas of the state, and the West Bengal director general of police has spoken to the inspector general, BSF, on the matter.

''We are living in peace. I have already sent a letter to the PM on the issue,'' the CM added.

On Monday, too, Banerjee had criticized this decision of the Centre and said that an ''attempt was being made to interfere in the federal structure of the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021