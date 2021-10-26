Left Menu

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first attempt was blocked by China in September, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:58 IST
WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source
World Trade Organisation. Image Credit: ANI

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said.

The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first attempt was blocked by China in September, the source said. Trade tensions between Australia and its largest trade partner have mounted in recent months, prompting Washington to voice support for Canberra.

China has imposed tariffs on Australian wine and barley and limited imports of its beef, coal, and grapes. Explaining the decision to seek a panel, Australia's delegate voiced disappointment that China had not taken concrete steps to respond to its concerns, the trade source said.

"China regrets that Australia decided to further its panel request with regard to the dispute," China's delegate said in a statement to Reuters. "China will vigorously defend its legitimate measures in the following proceedings and is confident that its challenged measures are consistent with relevant WTO rules."

WTO panels typically deliberate for six months before preparing their ruling. The outcome can then be appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021