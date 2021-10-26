Navi Mumbai man gets 7 years in jail for raping teen girl

A Navi Mumbai resident was on Tuesday sentenced to seven years in jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a 14-year-old girl.

District and Sessions Judge HM Patwardhan also fined Shahrukh Mehboob Shaikh (24) a sum of Rs 2,000, an official said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Munde said Shaikh, on August 25, 2016, abducted the victim when she was on the way to her friend's home and then raped her.

After she narrated the ordeal to her parents, a case was filed with APMC police station, Munde said, adding that 10 witnesses were examined during the course of trial.

